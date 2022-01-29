Dether (DTH) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $26,839.00

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Dether has a market capitalization of $346,061.83 and approximately $26,839.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dether coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Dether has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Dether Profile

Dether (DTH) is a coin. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dether is dether.io . The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dether provides a platform that enables anyone to buy ether with cash and also has a map that provides physical stores nearby to spend it, just a mobile phone with internet access. Their token DTH is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Dether

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dether using one of the exchanges listed above.

