Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 45.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,458 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.07% of Andersons worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANDE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Andersons by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,213,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,176,000 after purchasing an additional 210,638 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Andersons by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,925,000 after acquiring an additional 141,701 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Andersons by 213.6% in the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 117,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 80,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Andersons by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,578,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,252,000 after acquiring an additional 72,119 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Andersons by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 140,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 50,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Andersons alerts:

In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 23,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $908,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 12,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $464,793.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,796 shares of company stock worth $5,525,087. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Andersons stock opened at $38.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.27 and a 200-day moving average of $32.92. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $40.29.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 0.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Andersons from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Stephens upgraded Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Andersons currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.