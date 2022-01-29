Deutsche Bank AG Has $721,000 Holdings in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 41.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,285 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.09% of Carriage Services worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSV. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Carriage Services by 98,080.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in Carriage Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Carriage Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Carriage Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carriage Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

In other Carriage Services news, VP Christopher Manceaux sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $55,624.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $1,360,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,494 shares of company stock worth $1,521,549. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carriage Services stock opened at $48.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $811.79 million, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.92. Carriage Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.71 and a fifty-two week high of $66.33.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $95.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.34 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

