Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Holdings in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,823 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39,329 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GCP. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 339.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 22,262 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 128,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 81,414 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 72,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 16,579 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 9,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GCP. TheStreet lowered GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

GCP Applied Technologies stock opened at $31.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 127.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.77. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $32.28.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $249.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.80 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GCP Applied Technologies Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP).

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.