Deutsche Bank AG Raises Holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.06% of Ready Capital worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,188,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,639,000 after buying an additional 56,892 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,997,000 after buying an additional 49,682 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ready Capital by 34.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 592,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,408,000 after purchasing an additional 151,652 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ready Capital by 78.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 408,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 179,747 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ready Capital by 0.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RC opened at $13.89 on Friday. Ready Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $16.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.32.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ready Capital Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.10%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

In other news, Director Andrea Petro purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Capasse bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.59 per share, with a total value of $491,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $571,390 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

RC has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ready Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

