Deutsche Bank AG Sells 259 Shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.11% of Cass Information Systems worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CASS. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cass Information Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,583,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cass Information Systems by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after purchasing an additional 48,422 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cass Information Systems by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 835,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,065,000 after purchasing an additional 44,878 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cass Information Systems by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 185,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after purchasing an additional 23,330 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cass Information Systems by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 20,296 shares during the period. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CASS opened at $40.15 on Friday. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.10 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.16. The company has a market cap of $562.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.75.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services; Banking Services; and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

