Deutsche Bank AG Sells 535 Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,859 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.06% of First Foundation worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 6.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 2.1% during the second quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 2.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 6.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 6.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

FFWM opened at $25.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.38. First Foundation Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $29.41.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $89.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.52 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 35.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FFWM has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

