Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Price Target to $29.00

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SGFY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signify Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.30.

Get Signify Health alerts:

NYSE SGFY opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. Signify Health has a 1 year low of $11.11 and a 1 year high of $40.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.50.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Signify Health had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.04 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Signify Health will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steve Senneff bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.27 per share, with a total value of $33,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Signify Health by 817.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Signify Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Signify Health by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Signify Health by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Signify Health by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.