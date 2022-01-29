Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,250 ($16.86) target price on the mining company’s stock.

ANTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,360 ($18.35) to GBX 1,350 ($18.21) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Antofagasta to a sell rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.19) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.91) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($20.24) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Antofagasta to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,150 ($15.52) to GBX 1,350 ($18.21) in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Antofagasta has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,323.33 ($17.85).

Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 1,337.50 ($18.05) on Tuesday. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of GBX 1,279.20 ($17.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,972 ($26.61). The company has a market cap of £13.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,380.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,415.04.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

