Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Royal Mail (LON:RMG)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Royal Mail (LON:RMG) in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 680 ($9.17) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.43) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.77) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.63) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 777 ($10.48) to GBX 768 ($10.36) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.56) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 695.91 ($9.39).

Shares of LON RMG opened at GBX 432.10 ($5.83) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 495.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 488.46. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of GBX 396.60 ($5.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 613.80 ($8.28). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.31 billion and a PE ratio of 4.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Mail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.11%.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

