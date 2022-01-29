Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,105 ($28.40) target price on the stock.

TPK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,969 ($26.57) to GBX 2,065 ($27.86) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($25.63) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,545 ($20.84) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,060 ($27.79) to GBX 2,000 ($26.98) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,901.69 ($25.66).

Travis Perkins stock opened at GBX 1,481 ($19.98) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00. Travis Perkins has a 52-week low of GBX 1,340 ($18.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,839.60 ($24.82). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,542.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,629.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

