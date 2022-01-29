Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2022

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,105 ($28.40) target price on the stock.

TPK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,969 ($26.57) to GBX 2,065 ($27.86) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($25.63) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,545 ($20.84) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,060 ($27.79) to GBX 2,000 ($26.98) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,901.69 ($25.66).

Travis Perkins stock opened at GBX 1,481 ($19.98) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00. Travis Perkins has a 52-week low of GBX 1,340 ($18.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,839.60 ($24.82). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,542.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,629.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Analyst Recommendations for Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.