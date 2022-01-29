DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA) Short Interest Up 400.0% in January

DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of DHC Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.69. 4,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,332. DHC Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.73.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in DHC Acquisition during the third quarter worth $4,874,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in DHC Acquisition by 1.7% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 177,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DHC Acquisition by 197.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 401,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 266,428 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in DHC Acquisition by 13.9% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 115,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 14,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC raised its holdings in DHC Acquisition by 7.8% during the third quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC now owns 556,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after buying an additional 40,398 shares during the last quarter.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

