Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Raised to GBX 3,200 at Royal Bank of Canada

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,100 ($41.82) to GBX 3,200 ($43.17) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 13.46% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($53.97) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,780 ($51.00) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,650 ($62.74) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($59.36) to GBX 4,770 ($64.36) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 4,000 ($53.97) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,103.57 ($55.36).

Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,697.50 ($49.89) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £86.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,887.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,679.52. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 2,805.28 ($37.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,110 ($55.45). The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 219 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,770 ($50.86) per share, with a total value of £8,256.30 ($11,139.10). Insiders bought 25,643 shares of company stock valued at $94,103,436 over the last ninety days.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

