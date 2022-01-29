Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,200 at Royal Bank of Canada

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,100 ($41.82) to GBX 3,200 ($43.17) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

DEO has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Investec raised shares of Diageo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $948.12.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $201.99 on Friday. Diageo has a 12-month low of $156.66 and a 12-month high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.76 and a 200-day moving average of $201.15.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,642,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Diageo by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 665,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,524,000 after purchasing an additional 13,436 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,730,000 after acquiring an additional 7,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 2,431.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 61,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,747,000 after acquiring an additional 58,861 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

