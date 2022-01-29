Digitalcoin (DGC) Market Capitalization Tops $188,770.08

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $188,770.08 and $3.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,888.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.81 or 0.06840617 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.47 or 0.00291565 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.89 or 0.00783596 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00010186 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00066845 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00009129 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.41 or 0.00402248 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.08 or 0.00243033 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,325,038 coins. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

