Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Shares Up 6.2%

Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $129.66 and last traded at $129.47. 7,288 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,284,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.88.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.08.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 150.0% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 26.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

