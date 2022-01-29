DLH (DLHC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). DLH had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 18.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Get DLH alerts:

Shares of DLHC stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average of $14.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. DLH has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $21.49. The firm has a market cap of $214.36 million, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DLH stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in DLH were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.