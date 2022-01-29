DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Receives $210.75 Average PT from Brokerages

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $212.38.

A number of research firms have commented on DNBBY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 195.00 to 205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Danske upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 203.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Get DNB Bank ASA alerts:

OTCMKTS DNBBY opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.67. DNB Bank ASA has a 12 month low of $18.78 and a 12 month high of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.44.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for DNB Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.