DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Receives $210.75 Average PT from Brokerages

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $212.38.

A number of research firms have commented on DNBBY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 195.00 to 205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Danske upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 203.00 in a research note on Thursday.

OTCMKTS DNBBY opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.67. DNB Bank ASA has a 12 month low of $18.78 and a 12 month high of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.44.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

