DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, an increase of 3,391.7% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DNBBY shares. Danske raised shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 186.00 to 181.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from 230.00 to 250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 203.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.44.

OTCMKTS:DNBBY opened at $23.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.67. DNB Bank ASA has a 1-year low of $18.78 and a 1-year high of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.44.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

