DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, an increase of 3,391.7% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DNBBY shares. Danske raised shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 186.00 to 181.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from 230.00 to 250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 203.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.44.

OTCMKTS:DNBBY opened at $23.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.67. DNB Bank ASA has a 1-year low of $18.78 and a 1-year high of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.44.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

