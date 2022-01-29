DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.94

DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.94 and last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 6218 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

Several analysts have issued reports on DCGO shares. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of DocGo from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of DocGo in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of DocGo in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. started coverage on DocGo in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DocGo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocGo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.42.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.14.

Motion Acquisition Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Ambulnz Inc

