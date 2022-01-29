Dover (NYSE:DOV) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.45-8.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.54-8.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.46 billion.

DOV opened at $167.03 on Friday. Dover has a 12 month low of $115.88 and a 12 month high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.83.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dover will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho started coverage on Dover in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Vertical Research started coverage on Dover in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a sell rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $186.08.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

