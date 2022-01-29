Dover (NYSE:DOV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Dover (NYSE:DOV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Dover updated its FY22 guidance to $8.45-8.65 EPS.

DOV traded down $1.68 on Friday, reaching $167.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,205,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,803. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.83. The company has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.64. Dover has a 52-week low of $115.88 and a 52-week high of $184.04.

Get Dover alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOV. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.08.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.