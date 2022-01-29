Drax Group (LON:DRX) Price Target Raised to GBX 925

Drax Group (LON:DRX) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 750 ($10.12) to GBX 925 ($12.48) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered Drax Group to a neutral rating and set a GBX 651 ($8.78) target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Drax Group from GBX 960 ($12.95) to GBX 980 ($13.22) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Drax Group from GBX 650 ($8.77) to GBX 700 ($9.44) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 701.83 ($9.47).

Shares of LON DRX opened at GBX 597 ($8.05) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.62. Drax Group has a 12 month low of GBX 356.40 ($4.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 630.50 ($8.51). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 588.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 505.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.43, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

In other Drax Group news, insider Will Gardiner sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 595 ($8.03), for a total value of £99,168.65 ($133,794.72).

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

