Drax Group (LON:DRX) Price Target Raised to GBX 925

Drax Group (LON:DRX) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 750 ($10.12) to GBX 925 ($12.48) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
DRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered Drax Group to a neutral rating and set a GBX 651 ($8.78) target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Drax Group from GBX 960 ($12.95) to GBX 980 ($13.22) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Drax Group from GBX 650 ($8.77) to GBX 700 ($9.44) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 701.83 ($9.47).
Shares of LON DRX opened at GBX 597 ($8.05) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.62. Drax Group has a 12 month low of GBX 356.40 ($4.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 630.50 ($8.51). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 588.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 505.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.43, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
About Drax Group
Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.
