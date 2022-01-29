Dufry (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Trading 1.2% Higher

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) shares traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.66 and last traded at $51.58. 363 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 4,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.99.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.28.

Dufry Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DFRYF)

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following segments: Europe and Africa; Middle East, Asia, and Australia; Latin America; North America; and Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

