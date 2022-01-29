E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Receives $11.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.50.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on EONGY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of E.On from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of E.On from €11.25 ($12.78) to €12.00 ($13.64) in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of E.On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th.
Shares of EONGY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.71. 54,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,981. E.On has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average of $12.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.50.
E.On Company Profile
E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.
