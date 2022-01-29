E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Receives $11.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EONGY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of E.On from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of E.On from €11.25 ($12.78) to €12.00 ($13.64) in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of E.On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th.

Shares of EONGY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.71. 54,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,981. E.On has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average of $12.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.50.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that E.On will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

