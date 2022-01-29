Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Buys 1,429 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Lazard by 50.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 58,375 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Lazard by 2.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lazard by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,184,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $189,371,000 after purchasing an additional 308,605 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Lazard by 115.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Lazard by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Lazard news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LAZ opened at $42.57 on Friday. Lazard Ltd has a 1-year low of $38.68 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.96 and a 200 day moving average of $46.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Lazard had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 58.36%. The company had revenue of $702.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lazard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

