Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 6,250.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,392.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth about $86,000. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

In other news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC opened at $36.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.64. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.