Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $98,000 Stock Holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in O-I Glass by 34.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,686,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051,501 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in O-I Glass by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,544,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,833,000 after purchasing an additional 750,910 shares during the period. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the second quarter worth approximately $10,696,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in O-I Glass by 135.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,114,000 after purchasing an additional 637,795 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in O-I Glass by 239.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 839,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 592,480 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OI stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average is $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.73.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

