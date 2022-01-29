Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $98,000 Stock Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 3.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 0.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 88,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 24.3% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 28.6% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in O-I Glass in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OI opened at $13.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average of $13.62. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $19.46.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

