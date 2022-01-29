Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the third quarter worth about $305,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Exelon by 4.5% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,950,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,351,000 after buying an additional 466,767 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Exelon by 13.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 149,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,235,000 after buying an additional 17,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Exelon by 2.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,321,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,862,000 after buying an additional 32,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EXC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho started coverage on Exelon in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exelon from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $57.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.51. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $38.35 and a 12-month high of $58.01. The firm has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.50.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelon news, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $15,244,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $870,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,260. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

