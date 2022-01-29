Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Increases Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 123.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PPL by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,017,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,163,763,000 after buying an additional 303,021 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,656,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,587,000 after buying an additional 4,713,861 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of PPL by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,927,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,703,000 after buying an additional 391,467 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of PPL by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,663,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,317,000 after buying an additional 50,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PPL by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,931,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,942,000 after buying an additional 1,621,682 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL stock opened at $29.68 on Friday. PPL Co. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $30.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.36 and a 200-day moving average of $29.03.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -97.08%.

In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.10.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

