Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delek US were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 139,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 453,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after buying an additional 163,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $15.52 on Friday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.00.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $301,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 371,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $6,933,082.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 509,611 shares of company stock worth $11,861,382 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DK has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

