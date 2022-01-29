Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 16.1% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 6.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,028,786 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,021,000 after purchasing an additional 58,790 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 9.5% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,391,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,138,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,076 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Micron Technology by 20.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,512,884 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $178,363,000 after purchasing an additional 425,304 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on MU. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Micron Technology from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.93.

NASDAQ MU opened at $79.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The company has a market capitalization of $88.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $9,716,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 97,107 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $9,324,214.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,948,161 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.