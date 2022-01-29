Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Short Interest Update

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.4% from the December 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eagle Point Income during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Point Income by 166.7% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Point Income by 5.9% during the third quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 19,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period.

Get Eagle Point Income alerts:

Shares of Eagle Point Income stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $16.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,334. Eagle Point Income has a 1 year low of $14.82 and a 1 year high of $19.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average of $17.41.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd.

About Eagle Point Income

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.