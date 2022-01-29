East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Issues Earnings Results

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 44.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS.

East West Bancorp stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,722,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.75. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $91.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.04%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in East West Bancorp stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EWBC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.89.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

