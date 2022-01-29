Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of EBC opened at $20.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.13. Eastern Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93 and a beta of 1.35.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.95 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, Director Bari A. Harlam sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $364,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $486,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 765,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,544,000 after buying an additional 28,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,000 after buying an additional 270,313 shares in the last quarter. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

