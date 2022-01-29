Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical updated its FY22 guidance to $9.50-$10.00 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $118.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $96.27 and a 12-month high of $130.47. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.54.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 81.72%.
In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Eastman Chemical Company Profile
Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.
