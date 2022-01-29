easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 620 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been assigned a GBX 620 ($8.36) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EZJ. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($10.12) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 460 ($6.21) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.79) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($9.17) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 705 ($9.51) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, easyJet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 731.17 ($9.86).

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 618.60 ($8.35) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 568.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 682.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.40. easyJet has a 12-month low of GBX 457.50 ($6.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.77).

In related news, insider Catherine Bradley CBE purchased 3,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 507 ($6.84) per share, for a total transaction of £17,800.77 ($24,016.15).

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

