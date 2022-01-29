Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.26

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.26 and traded as low as $14.72. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $15.20, with a volume of 427,673 shares.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.41.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV)
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
