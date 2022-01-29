Eckoh (LON:ECK) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $56.28

Eckoh plc (LON:ECK) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 56.28 ($0.76) and traded as low as GBX 43 ($0.58). Eckoh shares last traded at GBX 43.50 ($0.59), with a volume of 495,392 shares changing hands.

ECK has been the topic of a number of research reports. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 88 ($1.19) price target on shares of Eckoh in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 88 ($1.19) price target on shares of Eckoh in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 53.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 56.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of £123.70 million and a P/E ratio of 42.50.

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions for customer contact centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as chatbots, email management, knowledge base, messaging, social agent, and Web chat; and interactive voice response (IVR) and speech solutions, including identification and verification, IVR self-service, natural language, and visual IVR.

