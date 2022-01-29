Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.99

Shares of Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.99 and traded as high as $6.80. Edap Tms shares last traded at $6.79, with a volume of 44,150 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EDAP shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Edap Tms from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Edap Tms from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average of $5.99.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 million. Edap Tms had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Edap Tms S.A. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Edap Tms by 401.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 38,834 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 11.5% in the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edap Tms by 41.2% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Edap Tms by 14.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,521,000 after buying an additional 96,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

About Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP)

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

