Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EWTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Edgewise Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edgewise Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.40.

EWTX opened at $12.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.57. Edgewise Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $40.49.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Equities analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 9,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $181,782.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 26,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $476,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,712 shares of company stock valued at $922,143 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 155.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 24.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

