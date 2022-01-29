Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $122.00. The stock had previously closed at $108.63, but opened at $103.30. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Edwards Lifesciences shares last traded at $104.16, with a volume of 36,273 shares trading hands.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EW. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.76.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $758,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.17, for a total transaction of $1,294,728.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,160 shares of company stock worth $20,126,910. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $65.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.42 and its 200-day moving average is $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

