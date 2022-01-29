Egoras 24-Hour Volume Tops $734,716.00 (EGR)

Egoras (CURRENCY:EGR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Egoras coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0170 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Egoras has traded flat against the US dollar. Egoras has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and $734,716.00 worth of Egoras was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00049001 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,561.86 or 0.06756566 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00052868 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,857.80 or 0.99844817 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006974 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Egoras’ total supply is 99,097,732,541 coins and its circulating supply is 65,160,356,358 coins. The Reddit community for Egoras is https://reddit.com/r/egoras . The official website for Egoras is egoras.com . Egoras’ official Twitter account is @egorasmarket and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egoras directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egoras should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Egoras using one of the exchanges listed above.

