Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Short Interest Down 60.5% in January

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 60.5% from the December 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ECIFY stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 35,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,131. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.55. Electricité de France has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $3.02.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.1205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.26%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ECIFY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC downgraded Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Electricité de France from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Electricité de France from €17.00 ($19.32) to €13.70 ($15.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Electricité de France has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.23.

Electricité de France Company Profile

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

