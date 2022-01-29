Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to post earnings of $2.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.50. Eli Lilly and reported earnings per share of $2.75 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full-year earnings of $8.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $8.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eli Lilly and.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.65.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $8.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $245.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,078,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,906. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $256.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $234.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and has a fifty-two week low of $178.58 and a fifty-two week high of $283.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total value of $997,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 403,570 shares of company stock valued at $109,157,322. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

