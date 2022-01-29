Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.83 and last traded at C$2.87. Approximately 952,459 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 675,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.04.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.43. The company has a current ratio of 11.68, a quick ratio of 11.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66. The stock has a market cap of C$533.55 million and a PE ratio of -91.61.

In other news, Senior Officer Joaquin Merino Marquez sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.82, for a total transaction of C$70,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,585,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,471,674.

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in Spain. The company primarily explores for gold and zinc deposits. The company has interests in three exploration properties comprising Iberia Belt West project, which is located in Huelva Province in southwestern Spain; Plaza Norte project that is located in the Reocin Mining Camp in Cantabria, northern Spain; and Sierra Alta project, which is located in the Asturias region in northwestern Spain.

