Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Bluestein R H & Co.

Bluestein R H & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.6% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 110.1% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 18.3% in the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.42.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $90.71 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $78.95 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

