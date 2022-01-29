Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.60.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ESRT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE ESRT opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 9.24 and a quick ratio of 9.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.16. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.40, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.20). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -280.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $726,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 7,796 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 38,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

