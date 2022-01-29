Empirical Finance LLC Buys 145 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,037,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 738,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $243.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.77.

In other news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $218.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.70 and a 52 week high of $246.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

